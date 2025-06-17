LaLiga president Tebas: Barcelona cannot register Garcia - for now

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has warned Barcelona must sell to register Joan Garcia.

Barca have agreed to pay goalkeeper Garcia's €25m buyout clause in his Espanyol contract.

However, Tebas insists the Blaugrana do not have room in their registered budget to sign Garcia at this stage.

He said, "We haven't even set dates yet, but we'll see...

"Barça has to do things to be able to register him, not many, but they have to do things, and they already know what they are."

Tebas was also asked about Barca's pursuit of Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

He added: "Does Barça have the money to sign Nico and register him? I don't know. But in the end you hear so many things: Williams, the other one, the one with the motorcycle... first of all, whoever it is has to be registered, which is true, which I don't know."