Alex Roberts
Athletic Club send Nico Williams transfer warning to Barcelona
Athletic Club send Nico Williams transfer warning to Barcelona
Athletic Club are reportedly unwilling to negotiate with Barcelona over a potential transfer of Nico Williams, insisting they pay the winger's release clause.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona for over a year before ultimately deciding to remain in Bilbao for the 2024-25 season.

Williams is understood to have a €58 million release clause in his Athletic Club contract, a fee that Barcelona are reluctant to meet.

A representative of Athletic Club has since told Mundo Deportivo that they have no interest in negotiating, saying: "If they want him, let them pay it, period."

Barcelona sporting director reportedly held talks with Williams’ agent over the past few days but there is yet to be any kind of agreement between the two clubs.

