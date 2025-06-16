Athletic Bilbao winger Nico wants Barcelona move, but faces major difficulties

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is hopeful of joining Barcelona this summer.

The attacker resisted an attempt from Barca this time last year, instead signing a new contract with Athletic. However, his stand has now changed.

Mundo Deportivo says talks between the parties have intensified in recent days. Nico has even expressed his preference for Barça to Spain teammates while away with the national team, letting it be known that he is willing to reject richer offers from Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the process.

But the road remains uphill. His buyout clause is set at €58m - plus another €6m in taxes - complicates the plans of Barca, which cannot afford to pay €64m in one go.

Athletic Club, for its part, isn't interested in installment payments and the tense relations with Barça, exacerbated by the Negreira case and disagreements on the transfer market front, do not help.

Furthermore, the Catalans have already spent €25m for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia and, to comply with the parameters of financial fair play, must make a major sale. Only then can the Nico operation be approved.

For now, Nico remains an attractive objective, but still distant.