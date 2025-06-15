Galatasaray reach terms with Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is ready to move to Galatasaray.

Ter Stegen has been encouraged by Barca management to leave this summer after they committed to pay the buyout clause of Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia.

And Fanatik says Galatasaray has reached an agreement with Ter Stegen on personal terms.

The Turkish giants will sign the goalkeeper if they manage to agree with Barcelona on a price tag.

Galatasaray recently completed the signing of Bayern Munich's Germany international striker Leroy Sané.