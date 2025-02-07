LaLiga president Tebas and Real Madrid coach Ancelotti exchange barbs

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has exchanged barbs with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti today.

After Real Madrid snubbed a summit involving Spanish clubs and the referees' association setup by the RFEF this week, Tebas declared Real had "lost their minds".

Advertisement Advertisement

This morning, in response, Ancelotti said for his preview against Atletico Madrid: "Before such an important match I would like to touch on this subject. Tebas can rest easy because no one has lost their mind here. We have only asked for an explanation to improve a system that, from what I hear, no one is happy with.

"The others are not happy because they think it is a system that favours Real Madrid , but when Madrid wants to change the system the others want to reject it."

Tebas later in the day declared: "Carlo, stay calm...

"The Spanish competition is not adulterated, and we all want improvements in the refereeing organisation and we have been demanding them for some time. However, it is curious that Real Madrid, so worried now, was part of the RFEF Board of Directors until November 2023... and did not say a word."