Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz makes transfer decision

Bayer Leverkusen star star Florian Wirtz has reportedly made a decision regarding his future amid interest from some of Europe's elite clubs.

The 21-year-old is a wanted man with the likes of Bayern Munich, Man City, and Real Madrid interested in securing his services this summer.

According to German outlet BILD, Wirtz will prioritise a move to Real Madrid in the summer, preferring them over every other interested party.

It’s understood his camp is firm in that belief and he would prefer to be patient and wait for a move to the Spanish capital than rush into a different option.

Wirtz has a release clause of €125 million, with his current deal with the Bundesliga holders set to expire in 2027.