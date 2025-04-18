Xabi Alonso appointment could open Real Madrid door for Jonathan Tah

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonatha Tah could follow Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid should the Spanish giants appoint him as their new manager.

According to Sky Sport Germany's Florian Plettenberg, the 29-year-old could follow Alonso in the event he’s hired as new Real Madrid manager.

Tah’s contract with the current Bundesliga champions expires at the end of the season and he reportedly has no interest in signing a new deal.

Current manager Carlo Ancelotti is increasily likely to leave the club after crashing out in the Champions League to Arsenal earlier in the month.

Real Madrid also sit four points behind Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title and are in danger of ending the season without a trophy should they lose to Hansi Flick’s side in the Copa de Rey final.

"If Xabi Alonso were to move to Real Madrid, it might not be so much about Florian Wirtz. In that case, Jonathan Tah could be someone who could follow Xabi Alonso," Plettenberg said on Sky Sport News Talk on Thursday.