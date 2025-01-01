Agent makes clear Barcelona commitment for Olmo

The agent of Dani Olmo insists their priority remains playing for Barcelona.

LaLiga have announced Barca have missed the deadline to register Dani Olmo for the second-half of the season.

However, agent Andy Bara remains hopeful a solution can be found.

He told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: “The decision made by Dani is to stay at Barcelona as he wants play for Barça.

“We are NOT considering any other option.

“Dani wants to play for Barcelona.”

A clause in Olmo's contract would allow him to leave as a free agent if he fails to be registered in the coming days.