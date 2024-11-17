Kumbulla: Espanyol giving me what I need; I needed psychological help

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Marash Kumbulla admits he feels back to his best at Espanyol.

The defender arrived injured, but has since shaken off the setback and shone at the back for the Primera new-boys.

Kumbulla told Radio Serie A, "It was hard, but now I feel very good. After an injury like that, it takes a long time to get back to being the same as before . I don't think about the future, I concentrate on the present. 

"Even just training daily already gives me a lot of happiness. I needed psychological help and I have no problem saying it, it helped me a lot.

"I needed to play with that continuity that I had not had in recent seasons. Espanyol convinced me from a technical point of view that going to Barcelona was the right decision.

"When I spoke to the club, they did not guarantee me a starting place, but they said they had a lot of faith in me . And that was what convinced me."

