Kumbulla: Espanyol giving me what I need; I needed psychological help
The defender arrived injured, but has since shaken off the setback and shone at the back for the Primera new-boys.
Kumbulla told Radio Serie A, "It was hard, but now I feel very good. After an injury like that, it takes a long time to get back to being the same as before . I don't think about the future, I concentrate on the present.
"Even just training daily already gives me a lot of happiness. I needed psychological help and I have no problem saying it, it helped me a lot.
"I needed to play with that continuity that I had not had in recent seasons. Espanyol convinced me from a technical point of view that going to Barcelona was the right decision.
"When I spoke to the club, they did not guarantee me a starting place, but they said they had a lot of faith in me . And that was what convinced me."