Braithwaite remains keen to buy Espanyol
Gremio striker Martin Braithwaite remains interested in buying former club Espanyol.

The Dane expressed interest just weeks after being axed by Espanyol at the end of last season.

And Cope Barcelona is reporting Braithwaite met with potential backers in Boston last week as plans to bid for Espanyol move to the next level.

While Braithwaite is valued at $300m through his various investments and companies, the striker would not be the sole investor in Espanyol.

Instead, he would front a consortium with the cash to buyout Espanyol's Chinese owners and bankroll the club's immediate future.

