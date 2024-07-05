Kroos: What sets Real Madrid midfielder Guler apart from other young players

Tribal Football
Toni Kroos says former Real Madrid teammate Arda Guler has a big future ahead.

Kroos, who has since retired, was impressed by Guler last season.

"He has a great future if he stays healthy," said the German legend. "What differentiates Arda from other young players is that he is open to learning. Since he arrived he paid a lot of attention to everything we did before and after training.

"Today there are not many players like that.

"He really wants to learn and improve. His finishing and his left foot are incredible, we all noticed it from the first training."

