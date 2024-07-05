Real Madrid midfielder Valverde: Playing with Kroos a dream come true

Tribal Football
Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde says it was an honour to have Toni Kroos as a teammate.

The German great retired this summer for both club and country.

Valverde said, "When I talk about Toni I always run out of words. Playing with him was a dream come true for me and I am very sad that he leaves at the best time, but as I said before, this shows how professional is.

"Off the field it is even better because as a person he is incredible. An example for me in all aspects.

"He's my idol."

 

