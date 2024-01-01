Tribal Football
Nagelsmann reveals Kroos addressed Germany squad after Euros exit
Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos admits the end of his career is tough to take.

Defeat to Spain in last night's Euros quarterfinal marked Kroos' last game in football.

He said afterwards, "Right now, elimination is more important than anything else because we all had a great goal together. A dream that has been shattered.

"Although in the next few days we realise that we have played a good tournament, it is very bitter.

"We gave everything not to lose. We were close and that makes it even more bitter. We can be proud because we have restored hope to German football. We are very disappointed because we wanted to go a little further."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said of Kroos: "It is impossible not to value Toni's career. He is probably unique for a German player. He is one of the most important players in our history. 

"Everyone knows his successes, but not everyone knows his character . He addressed the team at a very difficult time for him personally. He has always seen himself as part of this team."

