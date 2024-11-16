Kroos opens door to Real Madrid return: The relationship simply too close

Toni Kroos has opened the door to returning to Real Madrid in some capacity in the future.

“I would never rule out doing something at the club at some point in the future,” were the words of Kroos during his and his brother's podcast Einfach mal Luppen.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The meaning of Real Madrid will always be the same for me. It was a very long, great, successful and also loving time with Real Madrid. It will always be like that, I will always be close to Real, that is unquestionable.

"Defending Real and being on their side, always. That relationship is simply too close for it to change.

“Right now I am totally busy with my projects, but given my relationship with Madrid, I would never rule out doing something at the club at some point."