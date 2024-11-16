Agent of Bayern Munich wing-back Davies cools Real Madrid rumours

Agent Nedal Huoseh insists no agreement with Real Madrid exists for Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canada international is off contract in June and has been linked with a Bosman move to Real.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Huoseh insists nothing has been decided.

He told Mundo Deportivo: "Although the player has many options, we have not reached an agreement with any club. Any information that suggests otherwise is incorrect.

"A new contract with Bayern could also be an option.”