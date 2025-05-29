Tribal Football
Xabi recommends Stiller to Real Madrid chiefs

Real Madrid are interested in VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

In the market for a new midfield addition this summer, Real are considering several names, including Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) and Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan),

Stiller, says AS, also being discussed inside Valdebebas.

The 24 year-old midfielder has been recommended to Real chiefs by new coach Xabi Alonso, who saw plenty of Stiller during his time in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

VfB are prepared to sell over the coming months at a starting price of €40m.

