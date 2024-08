Kroos amazed Barcelona cutting loose Gundogan

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is amazed Barcelona are cutting loose Ilkay Gundogan.

Barca are set to release Gundogan back to Manchester City after just the one season with the Germany captain.

Kroos reacted on social media to the news with "Wow", as he reposted a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Gundogan could complete his return to City before the weekend.