Kluivert set to be named Indonesia coach

Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert is set to be named new coach of Indonesia.

De Telegraaf says the former Newcastle, Ajax and AC Milan striker is in advanced talks with the Indonesian FA over a two-year contract.

It's been just over a year since Kluivert last coached: a short experience, just five months on the bench of Adana Demirspor.

Before his Turkish adventure, he had coached the Curaçao team and before that he had been an assistant with the Cameroonian national team.

Kluivert is set to take charge with Indonesia's World Cup qualifying campaign well underway.

 

