Araujo confirms Barcelona contract talks
Ronald Araujo has confirmed new contract talks with Barcelona.
The Uruguay defender made a winning comeback from a summer knee injury for yesterday's Copa del Rey win at Barbastro.
And after the game, Araujo revealed talks are underway about a new deal.
He said: "I am currently negotiating with the club about a new deal. Is it 100 percent certain that I will stay?
"We will have to see."
Araujo's current contract with Barca expires in the summer of 2026.