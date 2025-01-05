Tribal Football
Araujo confirms Barcelona contract talks

Ronald Araujo has confirmed new contract talks with Barcelona.

The Uruguay defender made a winning comeback from a summer knee injury for yesterday's Copa del Rey win at Barbastro.

And after the game, Araujo revealed talks are underway about a new deal.

He said: "I am currently negotiating with the club about a new deal. Is it 100 percent certain that I will stay?

"We will have to see."

Araujo's current contract with Barca expires in the summer of 2026.

