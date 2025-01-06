Olmo remains committed to Barcelona

Dani Olmo isn't angling to leave Barcelona this month.

The Spain attacker faces six months on the sidelines after Barca's attempts to register him for the second-half of the season have been rejected by LaLiga.

Marca says Olmo does not want to leave Barcelona. He accepts the difficulty of his situation, after the refusals of the local court, LaLiga and the RFEF.

But he is still backing the efforts of president Joan Laporta and the Barça executives. They have told him that it is still possible for him to be registered.

In his head, today, there is no other option, which is why he does not want to hear about other clubs showing interest in him. Indeed for now, no formal offers have arrived for Olmo with the situation still unclear.