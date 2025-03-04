Kiat Lim named new Valencia president

Kiat Lim is the new president of Valencia.

Peter Lim's son takes over the reins of the club and becomes the fourth president of the Lim era at Valencia . The club has made the change official and the son of the majority shareholder takes over from Lay Hoon Chan.

In an official statement, the club announced:

"The Board of Directors of Valencia CF is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kiat Lim as the new President of the Club, a position he will officially assume on March 5, 2025. Kiat Lim, a Director of Valencia CF since 2022, assumes this new responsibility at a key moment for the organization. His appointment demonstrates a firm long-term commitment to the Club and reinforces the Club's commitment to stability and the construction of a solid project for the future.

"The Club would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms Layhoon Chan for her dedication, hard work and leadership during her two terms as Club President.

"Layhoon Chan said: 'I am pleased to pass the baton to Mr Kiat Lim, the son of our majority shareholder. This appointment is a clear affirmation of the club’s continued commitment to its future. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to our supporters and everyone close to the club for their support during my time in this role.'

"Valencia CF looks to the future with optimism, reaffirming its commitment to the fans and the development of the club. Together, we will achieve great things.

"Come on Valencia!"