Juventus offer on table to Real Madrid fitness coach Pintus

Juventus have made an offer to Real Madrid's high-profile fitness coach Antonio Pintus.

Pintus' future at Real has come into question as Carlo Ancelotti departs and is replaced by Xabi Alonso.

Revelo says an offer has arrived from Juve to Pintus, who is also being linked with Antonio Conte's Napoli this week.

Pintus will be part of Real's staff for next month's Club World Cup and is giving them priority for next season.

So long as his position remains important and influential, Pintus is happy to stay - though will use the Juve offer as leverage.