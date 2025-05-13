Giuntoli sets record straight on Juventus rumours for Osimhen
Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli insists they're not chasing a deal for Victor Osimhen.
On-loan at Galatasaray from Napoli this season, Osimhen can leave the Azzurri this summer for a €75m exit clause.
A move within Serie A to Juve has been mooted for the Nigeria international.
However, Giuntoli has denied the Bianconeri are interested in Osimhen this summer.
He told Derin Futbol: "I am not interested in Osimhen. The rumours that you read in the Italian media are only to put pressure on us.
"Juventus does not want the player."