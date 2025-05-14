Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti spotted dining with Como star Paz

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan's interest in Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz is intensifying.

Tuttosport says Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti was seen dining with Paz at a restaurant in Como on Monday night.

Zanetti has made it no secret how highly he regards the former Real Madrid prospect, who has enjoyed an impressive first season in Italy.

However, it should be highlighted that the two families are close, with Zanetti a former teammate of Paz's father, Pablo. The pair played together for Banfield and Argentina.

Real Madrid hold a buy-back option for Paz, set at €8m, while Como see him in the €50m class for all other suitors.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has said of his midfielder:  "It is impossible for him to leave and, even if Real Madrid does not buy him back, Como will not sell him for 40/50 million because we want to create a future."

