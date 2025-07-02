Tudor blames fatigue on Juventus defeat to Real Madrid; admits Yildiz concern

Juventus coach Igor Tudor insists fatigue hit his players in the second-half of their Club World Cup round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid.

Juve lost 1-0 via Gonzalo Garcia's second-half winner for Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Afterwards, Tudor revealed: "I have to compliment the lads, we followed the plan established before the match. It was a certain type of strategy, against a team that we knew what level they were. They gave their all, in the end there were ten of them who asked to be substituted."

Asked specifically about Kenan Yildiz, he also said: “Ten asked to be substituted, poor guy was stretching out behind and I was afraid he would get hurt. I wanted to change to something more offensive. I was afraid of being one less, I congratulate the boys: they gave what they could give against top-level teams, it's a school to learn. Then we have to work to rest well and start again."

On the improvements after their previous defeat to Manchester City, Tudor also said: “It was a game prepared in a different way, in a different context.

"That was a game that didn't count, this one did: we prepared it differently. We knew Real were strong, but we had a few chances: we suffered, but that's good. I congratulated the lads."