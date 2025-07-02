Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed
Arsenal submit bid for Chelsea's Madueke as talks for the winger begin
Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performance

Tudor blames fatigue on Juventus defeat to Real Madrid; admits Yildiz concern

Carlos Volcano
Tudor blames fatigue on Juventus defeat to Real Madrid; admits Yildiz concern
Tudor blames fatigue on Juventus defeat to Real Madrid; admits Yildiz concernAction Plus
Juventus coach Igor Tudor insists fatigue hit his players in the second-half of their Club World Cup round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid.

Juve lost 1-0 via Gonzalo Garcia's second-half winner for Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Tudor revealed: "I have to compliment the lads, we followed the plan established before the match. It was a certain type of strategy, against a team that we knew what level they were. They gave their all, in the end there were ten of them who asked to be substituted."

Asked specifically about Kenan Yildiz, he also said: “Ten asked to be substituted, poor guy was stretching out behind and I was afraid he would get hurt. I wanted to change to something more offensive. I was afraid of being one less, I congratulate the boys: they gave what they could give against top-level teams, it's a school to learn. Then we have to work to rest well and start again."

On the improvements after their previous defeat to Manchester City, Tudor also said: “It was a game prepared in a different way, in a different context.

"That was a game that didn't count, this one did: we prepared it differently. We knew Real were strong, but we had a few chances: we suffered, but that's good. I congratulated the lads."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupSerie ATudor IgorYildiz KenanJuventusReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Real Madrid wing-back Fran: Xabi style suits me; we were ready for Juventus to tail off
Courtois hails Real Madrid defensive efforts for victory over Juventus
Real Madrid coach Xabi satisfied after CWC victory over Juventus