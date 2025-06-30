Juventus interested in Real Madrid striker Endrick

Juventus are interested in Real Madrid striker Endrick.

The young Brazilian is currently with Real at the Club World Cup in the USA, but could be granted permission to depart on-loan for the new season.

Tuttosport says Juventus are closely monitoring Endrick's situation and if the player were to leave, they would be willing to negotiate a loan or even an outright transfer with Madrid.

For the moment, Real Madrid is clear they won't sell the youngster.

However, given the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia, there remains a chance that Endrick will be allowed to move away on-loan for a full season of senior football.