Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Man Utd and Juventus agree £25M deal for Sancho but his wages are a huge problem
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Man Utd legend Sheringham warns Amorim, predicts Arsenal win

Real Madrid, PSG alerted as Konate makes Liverpool exit call

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid, PSG alerted as Konate makes Liverpool exit call
Real Madrid, PSG alerted as Konate makes Liverpool exit callAction Plus
Ibrahima Konate is ready to leave Liverpool.

Off contract at the end of the coming season, the France defender has been left disappointed with Liverpool's renewal proposal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Foot Mercato says as things stand, Konate is ready to run down his current deal and leave Anfield next summer.

Watching the situation are Real Madrid and PSG, which both favour waiting until January to discuss pre-contract and Bosman terms with Konate's camp.

Real Madrid, according to sources close to the player, would be the preferred destination.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKonate IbrahimaLiverpoolReal MadridPSGLaLigaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Konate "disappointed" with Liverpool contract offer and could leave in free transfer
Real Madrid encouraged watching Konate situation at Liverpool
Real Madrid eye free transfer raid for another Liverpool defender