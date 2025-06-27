Real Madrid, PSG alerted as Konate makes Liverpool exit call

Ibrahima Konate is ready to leave Liverpool.

Off contract at the end of the coming season, the France defender has been left disappointed with Liverpool's renewal proposal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Foot Mercato says as things stand, Konate is ready to run down his current deal and leave Anfield next summer.

Watching the situation are Real Madrid and PSG, which both favour waiting until January to discuss pre-contract and Bosman terms with Konate's camp.

Real Madrid, according to sources close to the player, would be the preferred destination.