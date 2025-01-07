Junior de Barranquilla declare James interest amid Rayo exit talks

Junior de Barranquilla have declared interest in signing Rayo Vallecano attacker James Rodriguez.

With James working on securing a free transfer from Rayo, a return home to Colombia is being offered by Junior de Barranquilla.

Fuad Char, the team's majority shareholder, told El Heraldo: “A few days ago, through Cristian Daes from Tecnoglass, who is his friend, the intention and the real option of signing a player of James's category arose. He spoke with Cristian, who called me and we made him a very good offer.

"The news of the termination of his contract has already come out and we are here firmly with the purpose of bringing James to Junior.

“I have been speaking with one of his representatives, not with Jorge Méndez, but with a relative, named Andrés Rubio, and we have been getting closer, but it is not easy. There is an economic competition in which we are in quite unfavorable conditions due to the condition of our soccer economy in Colombia, compared to Boca Juniors from Argentina, any team from the United States or any team from Italy, who tell us that there are proposals from those countries.

"We are fighting with some heavyweights. That is why it is going to be very difficult."