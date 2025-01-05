Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Liverpool make fresh stand on Nunez
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
AC Milan make Man Utd contact for Rashford

James and Rayo ready to split

Paul Vegas
James and Rayo ready to split
James and Rayo ready to splitLaLiga
James Rodriguez is ready to leave Rayo Vallecano.

The Colombia attacker is off contract in June, but AS says his deal is set to be terminated in the coming days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 33-year-old former Real Madrid attacker, who was not even called up for the Copa del Rey match against Racing de Ferrol due to an "intestinal virus", as stated by Iñigo Pérez before the match, wants to find a new team.

Rayo have not confirmed the story, insisting that nothing is settled. But the departure of James now seems likely.

From Colombia, some media are certain that Rayo has been informed of James' intention to end the relationship.

Mentions
LaLigaRodriguez JamesRayo VallecanoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona battle Roma, Tottenham for Rayo fullback Ratiu
Isco urges ex-Real Madrid pal Ceballos to join him at Real Betis
Zarandona: Rayo Vallecano centre-forward De Tomas a dressing room timebomb