James and Rayo ready to split

James Rodriguez is ready to leave Rayo Vallecano.

The Colombia attacker is off contract in June, but AS says his deal is set to be terminated in the coming days.

The 33-year-old former Real Madrid attacker, who was not even called up for the Copa del Rey match against Racing de Ferrol due to an "intestinal virus", as stated by Iñigo Pérez before the match, wants to find a new team.

Rayo have not confirmed the story, insisting that nothing is settled. But the departure of James now seems likely.

From Colombia, some media are certain that Rayo has been informed of James' intention to end the relationship.