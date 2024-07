CLASS! Real Madrid buy Joselu to smooth Al Gharafa move

Real Madrid are triggering the permanent option in Joselu's loan deal from Espanyol.

However, the decision has been made simply to ease the veteran's move to Qatar's Al Gharafa.

Advertisement Advertisement

AS says Real will pay €1.5m to sign Joselu outright, but only to then grant him a free transfer so he can move to Qatar.

The 34 year-old has agreed a multi-year contract with Al Gharafa worth a massive €8m-a-year.

Joselu leaves Real having won the LaLiga and Champions League Double.