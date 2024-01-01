Real Madrid striker Joselu chooses Qatar and Al Gharafa

Real Madrid striker Joselu is a step away from signing with Qatar's Al Gharafa.

The on-loan Espanyol centre-forward has rejected a permanent transfer with Real Madrid to move to the Middle East.

Joselu, 34, was expected to move to the Saudi Pro League, but it's now emerged he will sign with Al Gharafa.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Joselu leaves Real Madrid and he’s set to join Qatari side Al Gharafa, decision made!

"Deal at final stages with Al Gharafa as details will be clarified soon with the striker.

"(Carlo) Ancelotti wanted to keep Joselu but he’s set for new chapter in Qatar.

"Here we go, soon."