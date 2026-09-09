Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Isak and Barcola seek to start

Yaya Toure hails new era for African coaches before Champions League bow

Scholes tears into Cunha's role in Man Utd's attack: We don’t really know what he is...

Maresca: Fatherhood has made Haaland a complete person

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Liverpool face goalkeeper decision over Alisson and Mamardashvili

Yaya Toure speaks of 'new era' for African coaches ahead of Champions League debut

Messi reportedly close to completing purchase of Spanish second-tier club Eldense

Everything you need to know about the 26/27 Champions League: Dates, draws & more

Jose Mourinho offer simple answer on Trent midfield question

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.Profimedia

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold appears no closer to breaking into Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid starting XI.

The England international endured a mixed first season in Madrid, with several injury issues impacting his progress, and he's started just one of Los Blancos' three LaLiga games so far in 2026/27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Summer signing Denzel Dumfries is Mournho's preferred choice at right-back with Trent forced to settle for a place on the bench so far this season.

He was drafted in to start in midfield, as Real Madrid eased to a 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Inter Milan, with Eduardo Camavinga suspended for the hosts.

However, despite the potential for a new avenue into the team opening up, Mourinho insisted it's not his long-term plan for the ex-Liverpool defender.

"He's played midfield with England and Liverpool, but he's not a midfielder. He played very well against Inter. 

"He interpreted what he needed to really well, tactically. Both him and Valverde worked very well at this level."

Mentions
LaLigaTrent Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridChampions LeagueJose Mourinho

Related Articles

Mourinho drops major Mbappe Ballon d'Or hint

Mourinho backs Vinicius Junior to hit 'killer mode' before the end of 2026

Jose Mourinho reveals special Real Madrid plan for Yan Diomande