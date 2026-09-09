Jose Mourinho offer simple answer on Trent midfield question

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold appears no closer to breaking into Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid starting XI.

The England international endured a mixed first season in Madrid, with several injury issues impacting his progress, and he's started just one of Los Blancos' three LaLiga games so far in 2026/27.

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Summer signing Denzel Dumfries is Mournho's preferred choice at right-back with Trent forced to settle for a place on the bench so far this season.

He was drafted in to start in midfield, as Real Madrid eased to a 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Inter Milan, with Eduardo Camavinga suspended for the hosts.

However, despite the potential for a new avenue into the team opening up, Mourinho insisted it's not his long-term plan for the ex-Liverpool defender.

"He's played midfield with England and Liverpool, but he's not a midfielder. He played very well against Inter.

"He interpreted what he needed to really well, tactically. Both him and Valverde worked very well at this level."