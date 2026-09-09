Mourinho drops major Mbappe Ballon d'Or hint

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has hinted at his backing for Kylan Mbappe to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Ahead of October's prestigious award, Mbappe has been included on the 30-player shortlist, on the back of scoring 42 goals for Real Madrid in the 2025/26 season.

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However, the 27-year-old is yet to win a LaLiga, Copa del Rey or UEFA Champions League crown in Madrid, following his 2024 move from PSG.

This summer also saw frustration on the international stage, as France lost out to eventual champions Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, but Mbappe's new club boss Mourinho believes he's the No.1 candidate ahead of Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal.

"I put Kylian Mbappe alongside the top players I’ve managed. I don’t like to make comparisons, but he’s an incredible player.

"For me, the best player in the world can also be one without trophies."