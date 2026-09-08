Mbappe and Valverde on target as Real Madrid defeat wasteful Inter

Real Madrid, 15-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winners, kicked off their league phase campaign with a 2-1 win over a wasteful Inter Milan, the side with whom Jose Mourinho lifted this trophy in 2010.

A perfect start to the season by Inter suggested they might be on course to spring an upset and forget about a prior run of five defeats in six UCL matches, but some promising early play gave way to a calamitous 10 minutes in which the Nerazzurri went two behind.

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Efforts from Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu counted for nothing as the hosts took the lead thanks to an errant touch from Yann Bisseck, allowing Brahim Diaz to play through Kylian Mbappe, who slid his finish into the centre of the goal.

Then, Inter stopper Josep Martinez had plenty of time to deal with a Benjamin Pavard back-pass, but instead attempted to turn past Federico Valverde, who nipped in to prod into the unguarded net.

A night of misfortune continued for Inter when Curtis Jones struck the bar from the centre of the area, but at least Josep Martinez was on hand to make a brilliant double save from Mbappe and Jude Bellingham at the end of the first half.

Desperate to make amends for his earlier error, Inter’s goalkeeper then did well to rush out, then retreat but still keep an onrushing Mbappe from curling past him just after the restart.

Match momentum Flashscore

But the same service then resumed from the first half, with Jones denied by Courtois from an angle, while Thuram blasted over after Calhanoglu found him in space in the area.

Inter continued to squander an array of half chances, but it was action at the other end which would instead make the highlight reel, with Josep Martinez’s flying saves from Jude Bellingham and Mbappe ensuring Madrid didn’t get out of sight.

And Inter’s lifeline came with just under 15 minutes to go when Lautaro Martinez reached the byline and fired in a cross for Carlos Augusto, who diverted through Ibrahima Konate’s legs and past Courtois.

It suddenly looked like Inter were in with a chance, but the home side finally started to retain the ball well in the final minutes and saw out the victory.

The win means Los Blancos make the best possible start to the competition in which they will look to reappear in Madrid in June’s final, albeit at the home of their rivals Atletico Madrid.

Inter’s UCL woes continue after their final appearance in 2025, but tonight’s performance – though fraught with missed chances – might give Cristian Chivu some hope that he can replicate as a manager what he did as a player with Inter in this competition 16 years ago.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid)

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