Mourinho backs Vinicius Junior to hit 'killer mode' before the end of 2026

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho remains unmoved in his confidence on Vinicius Junior as a vital part of his plans this season.

As part of a summer full of transfer speculation, the Brazil international opted against a move to Premier League champions Arsenal, to sign a new long-term contract in Madrid.

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The 26-year-old was assured over his ongoing importance in the Spanish capital on the back of scoring 20+ goals in each of the last five seasons for Los Blancos.

However, it's been a slow start to 2026/27, with just one league goal scored as questions over his compatibility with Kylan Mbappe begin to re-emerge.

Mourinho faces a challenge to get him back to his optimum level, but the veteran coach insisted there are no concerns on that front.

"Vini keeps on working very hard. He’s not in killer mode yet, he’s not Vini just yet, but he works very hard.

“Anyone who works hard and gives their all deserves respect."