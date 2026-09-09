Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Isak and Barcola seek to start

Yaya Toure hails new era for African coaches before Champions League bow

Scholes tears into Cunha's role in Man Utd's attack: We don’t really know what he is...

Carrick gives injury updates on Rashford, Baleba, Amad and De Ligt ahead of Sabah clash

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Liverpool face goalkeeper decision over Alisson and Mamardashvili

Yaya Toure speaks of 'new era' for African coaches ahead of Champions League debut

Lionel Messi agrees to purchase Spanish second-tier club Eldense

Everything you need to know about the 26/27 Champions League: Dates, draws & more

Mourinho backs Vinicius Junior to hit 'killer mode' before the end of 2026

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.Profimedia

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho remains unmoved in his confidence on Vinicius Junior as a vital part of his plans this season.

As part of a summer full of transfer speculation, the Brazil international opted against a move to Premier League champions Arsenal, to sign a new long-term contract in Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 26-year-old was assured over his ongoing importance in the Spanish capital on the back of scoring 20+ goals in each of the last five seasons for Los Blancos.

However, it's been a slow start to 2026/27, with just one league goal scored as questions over his compatibility with Kylan Mbappe begin to re-emerge.

Mourinho faces a challenge to get him back to his optimum level, but the veteran coach insisted there are no concerns on that front.

"Vini keeps on working very hard. He’s not in killer mode yet, he’s not Vini just yet, but he works very hard.

“Anyone who works hard and gives their all deserves respect."

Mentions
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridJose MourinhoLaLigaChampions League

Related Articles

Jose Mourinho reveals special Real Madrid plan for Yan Diomande

A look ahead to a thrilling Champions League test between Real Madrid and Inter

Inter reunion sees Mourinho's Real Madrid mission facing first huge challenge