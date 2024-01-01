Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Jordan upset with Orta over Sevilla exit plans

Jordan upset with Orta over Sevilla exit plans
Jordan upset with Orta over Sevilla exit plans
Jordan upset with Orta over Sevilla exit plansLaLiga
Joan Jordan is insisting he be allowed to stay with Sevilla.

The midfielder rejected offers from Atletico Madrid and Juventus before renewing his deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sevilla now want to move him on, but Marca says Jordan wants to stay and fulfil the remaining three years of his contract.

Jordan felt he did enough last season under Quique Sanchez Flores to prove his worth.

There is frustration inside Jordan's camp towards sporting director Victor Orta, who appears determined to shift him out this summer.

Mentions
LaLigaJordan JoanSevillaAtl. MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent lays out ambitions for Juventus, Atletico Madrid target Hojbjerg
Mourinho eager to convince Felix about Fenerbahce move
DONE DEAL: Sevilla sign CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke