Jordan upset with Orta over Sevilla exit plans

Joan Jordan is insisting he be allowed to stay with Sevilla.

The midfielder rejected offers from Atletico Madrid and Juventus before renewing his deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sevilla now want to move him on, but Marca says Jordan wants to stay and fulfil the remaining three years of his contract.

Jordan felt he did enough last season under Quique Sanchez Flores to prove his worth.

There is frustration inside Jordan's camp towards sporting director Victor Orta, who appears determined to shift him out this summer.