DONE DEAL: Sevilla sign CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke

Sevilla have signed CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke.

The Nigerian has signed a contract to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the past season, Ejuke was on loan with Royal Antwerp. There, the 26-year-old scored five goals and made six assists in 39 appearances.

The 26-year-old has eight caps for Nigeria on his record.

He joins Sevilla as a free agent, as the contract with CSKA Moscow expires this summer.