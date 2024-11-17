Johnny Cardoso suffers muscle injury and extends Betis' list of absentees

The negative predictions at Real Betis were realised this Saturday after the extent of Johnny Cardoso's injury was revealed, as he suffered a muscle tear in his right leg.

Doctors from the United States national team carried out tests on the midfielder and informed Cardoso and Betis of the bad news.

"Following the assessment and tests carried out on our player Johnny Cardoso by the medical services of the United States national team, it has been confirmed that he has a moderate muscular injury to his left biceps femoris. The recovery period is pending," reads the medical bulletin provided by the green and white club.

In principle, everything suggests that the American will miss around four weeks of competition, adding to the long list of midfield absentees that coach Manuel Pellegrini has, including William Carvalho (ruptured Achilles tendon) and Marc Roca (ankle injury), as well as Isco. Fortunately, he will have Gio Lo Celso back, who was called up to the Argentinian national team without having returned from his latest injury with Betis.

At the moment, for the game against Valencia, the Chilean coach only has Altimira in that position.