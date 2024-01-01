Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Como 1907 return to Serie A with ambitious new owners and familiar faces
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale

Joaquin part of Real Betis delegation in Barcelona for Roque talks

Joaquin part of Real Betis delegation in Barcelona for Roque talks
Joaquin part of Real Betis delegation in Barcelona for Roque talks
Joaquin part of Real Betis delegation in Barcelona for Roque talksProfimedia
Joaquin was part of a Real Betis delegation visiting Barcelona on Monday.

Real Betis are in talks to sign Barcelona striker Victor Roque.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's been suggested a loan to buy option is on the table from Betis.

"Vitor Roque? Good footballer," said Joaquín, when spotted at El Prat airport, in statements reported by El Chiringuito, after joking that they were in Barcelona to "eat at a friend's restaurant".

There is also talk of Betis being keen on Barca defender Clement Lenglet.

"We come to do several things," smiled Joaquin as he made his way out of the terminal.

Mentions
LaLigaVitor RoqueLenglet ClementBetisBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Betis chief Fajardo confirms interest in Barcelona striker Roque
Al-Hilal approach Barcelona for Roque deal
Everton launch bid for Barcelona striker Roque