Joaquin part of Real Betis delegation in Barcelona for Roque talks

Joaquin was part of a Real Betis delegation visiting Barcelona on Monday.

Real Betis are in talks to sign Barcelona striker Victor Roque.

It's been suggested a loan to buy option is on the table from Betis.

"Vitor Roque? Good footballer," said Joaquín, when spotted at El Prat airport, in statements reported by El Chiringuito, after joking that they were in Barcelona to "eat at a friend's restaurant".

There is also talk of Betis being keen on Barca defender Clement Lenglet.

"We come to do several things," smiled Joaquin as he made his way out of the terminal.