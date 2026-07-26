Barcelona 'opt against' Aymeric Laporte transfer offer

Barcelona are not expected to make a summer transfer offer for Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte secured a chaotic return to Bilbao last summer after informing Al Nassr of his desire to move back to Spain after two years in Saudi Arabia.

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The veteran centre-back quickly became vital for the Basque side once again and was ever present for Spain - alongside Pau Cubarsi - in their 2026 FIFA World Cup title win.

His performances for Spain had sparked rumours of Barcelona planning an offer as they look to partner Cubarsi with his Spain colleague at club level.

Amid rumours of Laporte 'offering himself' to Barcelona during the World Cup, reports from Mundo Deportivo have confirmed Hansi Flick is not considering an offer, as he's currently happy with his defensive depth in Catalonia.

Laporte will remain in Bilbao, where he has two years left on his contract, as Edin Terzic behind his start to life in charge at the Estadio San Mames.