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Atletico Madrid fans 'would reject Alvarez apology' if he stays

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez on Argentina duty.
Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez on Argentina duty.Profimedia

Atletico Madrid face an incoming transfer decision on Julian Alvarez ahead of his return to preseason training.

The former Manchester City star confirmed his desire to leave Madrid, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Barcelona heavily rumoured to be his preferred destination.

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That update caused shockwaves back in Madrid with Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin confirming he will not accept anything less than Alvarez's full €500M release clause.

Barcelona have openly signalled their interest in signing him as part of the latest transfer battle between the two clubs over a star player.

With Alvarez under contract in Madrid until 2030, Atletico are under no pressure to sell, and he is due back in training on August 10th following his post 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

After such a public declaration over what he wants to do, Alvarez faces a possible backlash from Atletico's fans, and Spanish journalist Luis Cortes believes there is no way back.

"Julian Alvarez can no longer stay at Atletico Madrid. Absolutely no one will believe an apology from him.

"He's said he wants to leave. His dream isn't to be there. You have to find a way out, or you can set a terrible precedent."

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Julian AlvarezAtl. MadridBarcelonaLaLigaFootball transfers

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