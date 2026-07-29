Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde as ruled out a move away from the LaLiga champions this summer.

The 22-year-old was a regular for Hansi Flick’s side last season, making 42 appearances across all competitions, providing three assists.

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Despite that, it’s been reported that Barcelona would be willing to sell Balde this summer in order to raise much-needed funds.

Speaking to Sport, Balde has now confirmed that he has absolutely no intention of leaving the Camp Nou this summer.

“I am not leaving. Barca is my home,” he said.

“I've been in this club for 16 years, all my life. I want to succeed here, my mind is here. What I think about is continuing for many more years.”