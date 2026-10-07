Joan Garcia return date revealed as Barcelona update plans

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Barcelona goal keeper Joan Garcia.
Barcelona goal keeper Joan Garcia.Profimedia

Barcelona No.1 Joan Garcia is not expected to feature for the defending LaLiga champions against Getafe on October 10th.

Garcia suffered the injury just before the international break and Hansi Flick appears to edging towards Dominik Livakovic as his cover option until he's ready to return.

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There are no major concerns over setbacks on Garcia's rehabilitation schedule at this stage, but reports from Diario AS claim club sources have indicated Flick and the medical staff are opting for caution.

That would put his absence period at around four weeks, and there are no plans for Flick to bring in another goal keeper in January if Garcia relapses at any point, as he's happy with Livakovc and veteran stopper Wojciech Szczesny in Catalonia.

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