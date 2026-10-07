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Ex-Real Madrid captain Carvajal ready for LaLiga return

Ex-Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal.
Ex-Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal.Profimedia

Former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal could be playing LaLiga football once again by the end of this month.

The veteran full-back opted to call time on his career in the Spanish capital at the end of the 2025/26 season, despite having the option to sign the club's traditional one-year renewal, as per of their policy for players aged 30+.

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Carvajal came through the youth system at Los Blancos, before spending a year at Bayer Leverkusen, and then immediately returning to Madrid in 2013. 

The 34-year-old went on to win four LaLiga titles and six UEFA Champions League as part of several dominant teams and established himself as a club legend and one of the world's best full-backs across the last decade.

Carvajal has received offers from MLS, the Saudi Pro League and the Qatar Stars League, but his focus has been centred on staying in Spain for family reasons.

That wish now looks set to be fulfilled as he prepares to join Madrid-based side Getafe on a short-term deal with the club hopeful than agree terms which keeps them within LaLiga's salary regulations.

Getafe have won just two of their opening seven league games of 2026/27 and Jose Bordalas' side are also balancing a demanding Conference League campaign.

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