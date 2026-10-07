Barcelona secure positive Frenkie de Jong injury update

Barcelona star Frenkie ⁠de Jong has rejoined full group training this week for the first time this season.

The Dutch international is absent for the opening weeks of the 2026/27 campaign after suffering a knee ligament injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Barca requested De Jong return early from his summer break to check the extent of the issue and tests confirmed a tear - with sources close to the club indicating Hansi Flick was furious at how De Jong was handled in the La Oranje camp.

The defending LaLiga champions have since claimed compensation as part of the FIFA's Club Protection Scheme and his recovery has remained on track.

The plan was always to reintroduce him to training and matches just after the September/October international break and no fresh concerns have been raised.

Barcelona face Getafe on October 10th on their LaLiga return, but that game is expected to be too soon for De Jong, with Joan Garcia and captain Raphinha also still unable to train after picking up injuries before and during the international window respectively.