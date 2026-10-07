Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for German wonderkid Ilicevic

Man Utd eye Murillo as Forest defender draws rival interest

PSG ready to rival Liverpool if Man City are forced to sell key star

Chelsea star Caicedo punished over licence and insurance offences

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo releases statement detailing fall-out, confirms he remains available for Portugal

Kane admits catching Ronaldo's international goalscoring record isn't unrealistic

Messi gets one last goal & emotional farewell in final match for Argentina

Norwegian FA files complaints with FIFA committees over peace prize and World Cup sell-off

Gordon names Barcelona star who 'sees things like no-on else'

Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon.
Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon.Profimedia

Anthony Gordon has enjoyed a strong start to life after his blockbuster summer transfer move from Newcastle United.

Gordon joined the LaLiga champions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after revealing it was a lifelong dream to play for the Catalan giants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He's registered four assists so far in 2026/27, and with Raphinha moved centrally after the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Gordon has nailed down Hansi Flick's left-wing spot.

The former Everton winger is heading back to Barca after two weeks away with England and he's looking forward to linking back up with Pedri against Getafe on October 10th.

"What Barca represents for me is that the opponent touches the ball as little as possible. Now we also have aggression. I've adapted well because it's a very similar style of play to Newcastle. 

"The main difference with the Premier League is the intensity; in LaLiga everything is more deliberate and based on control and possession. I've made many runs throughout my career that nobody saw, but now Pedri sees them. 

"I want to win every title, and we have the squad to achieve it."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
LaLigaAnthony GordonPedriBarcelona

Related Articles

Gordon speaks on Barcelona start: The genius of Pedri, why goals will come soon for him

Kane says Barcelona move has only helped Gordon grow: More self-belief, more confidence!

Barcelona star Anthony Gordon believes that he was never "fully respected in England"