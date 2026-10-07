Gordon names Barcelona star who 'sees things like no-on else'

Anthony Gordon has enjoyed a strong start to life after his blockbuster summer transfer move from Newcastle United.

Gordon joined the LaLiga champions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after revealing it was a lifelong dream to play for the Catalan giants.

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He's registered four assists so far in 2026/27, and with Raphinha moved centrally after the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Gordon has nailed down Hansi Flick's left-wing spot.

The former Everton winger is heading back to Barca after two weeks away with England and he's looking forward to linking back up with Pedri against Getafe on October 10th.

"What Barca represents for me is that the opponent touches the ball as little as possible. Now we also have aggression. I've adapted well because it's a very similar style of play to Newcastle.

"The main difference with the Premier League is the intensity; in LaLiga everything is more deliberate and based on control and possession. I've made many runs throughout my career that nobody saw, but now Pedri sees them.

"I want to win every title, and we have the squad to achieve it."