Jimenez delighted with Leganes players for victory over Sevilla

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez says they deserved their victory over Sevilla.

A late penalty Miguel de la Fuente proved the winner, with Sevilla's Lucien Agoume sent off for giving away the spotkick.

Afterwards, Jimenez was delighted with his players.

Leganes goes into the break with 14 points:

"It was a very close game. In the second half we struggled with the last chance and we are very happy with the victory. We have 14 points and getting the second consecutive victory in Butarque is very important, and also against a great Sevilla."

Recognition for Jesus Navas:

"Jesús Navas is an example of what a footballer should be. I share the applause from Butarque. Jesús deserves the best."

The faith of Seydouba Cissé:

"This team gives its all every day. We need people to love all the players. Cissé's faith is what this group, this coach and we all have."

Enric Franquesa's injury:

"Regardless of the points, we have our eyes on Eric. He doesn't have a good feeling and hopefully it's nothing. There were several crosses, hopefully ours isn't, but we are doing something wrong, it's not normal. Something is happening for so many serious injuries to occur. It's time to reflect."

Miguel's debut goal:

"Miguel is going to be fantastic at scoring. He gives us a lot and his pressure is fundamental. I'm not going to judge the forwards by their goals but by the work they give to the team. We have to focus on being solidary and conceding few goals to score."