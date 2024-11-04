Real Sociedad coach Imanol will take Sevilla points: But thoughts are on Valencia

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil admits victory at Sevilla was overshadowed by the tragedies in Valencia due to DANA.

La Real won 2-0 on Sunday through goals from Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal.

But Imanol conceded his thoughts were being dominated by events in Valencia.

Imanol analysed the victory:

“The game is the least of it, but once you have to play, you have to isolate yourself from everything that is happening, which is very complicated. Like all coaches and all people, we have been more focused on Valencia than on other results, at least I don’t know them. My head and my mind have been on what was happening in Valencia these days. I am happy to have won the match, but very sad about what happened in Valencia. I hope that we can all join forces and that Valencians can get out of this as soon as possible.”

On the performance:

“It's not easy to play like we played against Sevilla today in the first half. I think we were superior to Sevilla, who barely created anything for us, because we took the ball away from them and we hurt them. It was just 0-2 when Mikel scored the second, but I'm not happy after that minute, because we made several mistakes that we didn't pay for today, but they could have been put in the game.”

Victory good for morale:

“It is always important, but also once again we have to prove to ourselves that, if we do things well, we are capable of playing a game like the one we played against a Sevilla that is very strong at home and that was in great dynamics.”

Happy with goalscorers:

“The important thing is to create chances. It is true that up until now we were not having much performance in relation to everything we were creating and today we were accurate and two went in, but last day against Osasuna we had many more and clearer chances, and we could not score any. What it is about, when you are better than your opponent, is to be accurate and today we did that.”

Focus on the LaLiga table:

“Today we got three points, but this is football, what is really important here is what is happening in Valencia.”