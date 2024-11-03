Michel delighted with Girona goalscorers after victory over Leganes

Girona coach Michel was pleased with his goalscorers after their 4-3 win against Leganes.

Miguel Gutierrez and Arnau Martinez were amongst those on the scoresheet, which particularly pleased Michel.

The match:

“We ended up happy because it was a very difficult day due to everything that is happening in Valencia. We competed, the first half was very good but we conceded two goals in two situations where we could have defended better. In the second half we accumulated a lot of minutes, it was a bit more difficult for us and, despite the fact that with the score at 4-2 I wanted to make changes to bring in the young players but the 4-3 made everything more complicated, it was a problem for them. The coaches want to control the game more but it turned out that way.”

Anger:

“I wasn't, but there's no need to celebrate anything because this match shouldn't have been a game in which there shouldn't have been a player. The first half was of a similar level to last season. We dominated Leganés, we got out of the pressure well, we reached zone three.”

Miguel and Arnau:

“What do they play? Nobody knows. They have internalized the style we want with the ball and they appear and disappear on the field. They are keeping us in the game, they get deep, they score goals, they assist… We have to recover players and today we have not lost any player due to injury.”

Miovski:

“I know he wanted to take the penalty. His ankle is in pain, he wanted to take the penalty and I am very sorry but I am thinking a lot about the health of the players. The physio said that the ankle was damaged and we do not want to risk more than necessary. Looking at Stuani… another player does not come out cold, but he is always ready. He had to take it, I did not see another possible player.”

DANA:

“There are many people who are having a hard time, Spain has mobilised, DANA has passed but the misfortune remains. The club has formed a zero line, the ticket goes to them and as a country we are happy with the solidarity of all Spaniards.”

Concentration:

“Those who decide will have thought it was the best. Our opinion is what it is and if the match has been played we will focus on this one. Miguel knows people who are going through this situation and I don't, but it affects me just the same.”

Pride:

“Getting three points after the physical and mental strain of playing different competitions, travelling… the team gives it their all and that is very positive. Suffering in every game is normal. If you go 2-2 up at half-time.

“People have a right to do so and if they felt offended by the price of tickets against Liverpool, we apologise. Girona looks out for its fans, we understand them, we respect them, we don’t feel bad because they always respond. They did a handkerchief gesture for a minute but they cheered on for the rest of the match.”