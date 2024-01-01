Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis

Jesús Navas has been a central figure at Sevilla FC for many years and is the player with the most games and titles in the club's history: four UEFA Europa League titles, two Spanish Super Cups, two Copa del Rey titles and one UEFA Super Cup.

His dedication and passion for the club have made him an idol for the fans, while he has shared the dressing room with all kinds of LALIGA legends over the years, such as Luis Fabiano and Frederic Kanouté.

The academy graduate and current captain has achieved several impressive feats throughout his career. One of the most outstanding is that he is the only player in history to win the European Championship, the World Cup and the UEFA Nations League. He is also the longest-serving Spanish international at the age of 38. These achievements place him in a unique position in international soccer.

Now that he is 38, and having battled so far throughout his career, that has taken a toll and he has decided to say his farewell at the end of 2024. The upcoming derby against Real Betis will be an opportunity for Navas to say goodbye to the most passionate of derby matches, as he writes one last chapter in the history books.

The Seville derby, known as ELGRAN DERBI, has always been a highlight in the LALIGA EA SPORTS calendar, as the rivalry between Sevilla FC and Real Betis is one of the most intense and passionate in Spanish football, boasting 115 years of history.

Jesus Navas celebrates LaLiga

With this being Navas’ final derby, it’ll be extra special. He will play his 697th game in the Sevilla FC jersey, leaving him just three more away from reaching the milestone of 700 games across all competitions.

Speaking about his farewell, he said: “To have played in so many derbies is nice, as they are special matches. It’s a different kind of match, an important one for the fans. This one is my last derby. Hopefully we can win it and give our fans plenty to cheer about.”

A tireless Navas is also on the verge of breaking another historic record. If he plays on Sunday, he will become the player with the most appearances in this derby, surpassing the 27 of former Real Betis player Joaquín. Looking at Navas’ other ELGRAN DERBI stats, he has patriated in 11 wins, 10 draws and six defeats, while providing three assists.

These stats show how important Navas has been in the games against Real Betis and how he has been such a prominent and influential figure in general.

This weekend, Sevilla FC supporters and football fans from all over the world will be paying attention, not only because of the importance of the points at stake but also as a tribute to a player who has left an indelible mark on his club’s history.